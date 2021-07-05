ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 1, 2021, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) published a Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL identifying 750 Supply and Service establishment-based full compliance evaluations, Corporate Management Compliance Evaluations, Functional Affirmative Action Program (FAAP) Reviews and University Reviews. OFCCP is not required by law to publish the CSAL, and the CSAL is distinct from the scheduling letter, which is the Office of Management Budget's (OMB) approved letter "sent to an establishment to start the compliance evaluation process." In the answers to its CSAL frequently asked questions (FAQs), the OFCCP notes that the list of establishments on the CSAL is "not all-inclusive," and establishments not included on the CSAL may still be selected for a compliance evaluation. As with previous CSAL announcements, OFCCP also published a methodology document for developing this list and references the FAQs

What Can Contractors on the FY2021 List Do?

Contractors on the CSAL list may take steps to ensure that their affirmative action programs (AAP) are up dated and fully compliant with the myriad of affirmative action regulations and laws.

In the announcement, OFCCP notes that contractors that believe a facility was improperly selected for evaluation should email the OFCCP scheduling mailbox.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.