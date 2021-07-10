On June 30, Jenner & Block Partner David B. Robbins joined Managing Director of Monitoring Services for Affiliated Monitors, Inc. Rodney Grandon and former Engility Holdings, Inc. General Counsel Tom Miiller on AMI's podcast Integrity Through Compliance. The in-depth discussion focused on crisis management from the perspectives of a general counsel, outside legal counsel, and federal acquisition official.

To listen to the full episode, please click here.

