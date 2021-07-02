This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:00 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President deliver remarks and convene Cabinet officials, Governors1, and private sector partners to discuss the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western United States, and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts for this wildfire season | South Court Auditorium

Note: On Wednesday, June 30, the First Lady and Second Gentleman will be in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the Administration's nation-wide vaccination tour.

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:35 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will deliver remarks and lead the U.S. Delegation to the Generation Equality Forum

11:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President will convene Cabinet officials, Governors, and private sector partners to discuss the intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western United States, and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts for this wildfire season | Eisenhower Executive Office Building

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework | La Crosse, WI

Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Will Address Barriers Communities of Color Face to Economic Opportunity

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure | June 29, 2021

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Finalizing Preparations for Libyan Elections

Memorandum for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and The Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development on the Delegation of Certain Functions and Authorities Under the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017

Letter to the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate Consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148)

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Expo 2027 Minnesota - Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All

Memorandum for the Secretary of Commerce on Expo 2027 Minnesota - Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All

Nominations: President Biden Names Fifth Round of Judicial Nominees

Press Release: March 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route La Crosse, WI

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting on Voting Rights | June 28, 2021

Remarks by President Biden in a Virtual Fundraising Reception for the Democratic National Committee | June 28, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: 2021 U.S.-North Macedonia Bilateral Defense Consultations

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Warp Speed's Perna Set to Retire, Kirby Discusses Afghan Transition

Article: App Aims to Match Reserve, Guard Talent With DOD Needs

Article: NSA, Cybercom Leader Says Efforts Have Expanded

Contracts for June 29, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 30

June 29: Fact Sheet | Reinforcing the U.S. Commitment to Multilateralism at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

June 29: Statement | Ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

June 29: Statement | U.S. Support for the People of Syria

June 29: Statement | The Democratic Republic of the Congo National Day

June 29: Statement | The Opening of the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates

June 29: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Atul Keshap as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy New Delhi

June 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Lucia Duraccio of RAI TG1

June 29: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: "Trash Fleet" Sails in Almaty Raising Awareness about Pollution

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Bosnia and Herzegovina

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cybersecurity

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Symposium Co-Hosted by the United States on DPRK Abductions

Explanation of Vote on the Renewal of the Mandate for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Intelligence Community Named a 'Best Place to Work' for 12th Consecutive Year

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call With Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman

Statement from Treasury on Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Debt Relief for Sudan

Press Release: Treasury & IRS Release State-by-State Data on Third Round of Economic Impact Payments Totaling Nearly $390 Billion

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Appoints New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal as Director of Enforcement

Press Release: SEC Charges Self-Proclaimed Real Estate "Dealmaker" With Multiple Offering Frauds and Misappropriation of Investor Funds

Press Release: SEC Charges Electronic Trading Platform for Operating As An Unregistered Broker-Dealer

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release : Four California Residents Found Guilty of Scheming to Fraudulently Obtain Millions of Dollars in COVID-19 Relief Programs

: Four California Residents Found Guilty of Scheming to Fraudulently Obtain Millions of Dollars in COVID-19 Relief Programs Press Release: Justice Department Sues Florida Man for Flagrant Violations of the Rivers and Harbors Act

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Language Access and Retaliation Investigation of Courts in Fort Bend County, Texas

Press Release: Second Former Deutsche Bank Commodities Trader Sentenced to Prison for Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Used Motor Vehicle Dealers Sentenced in Odometer Tampering Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth at Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Agents Interdict Smuggling Case After Driver Crashes Vehicle (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Laredo Port of Entry Seize Heroin Worth Over $1.3 Million (Texas)

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol's Pembina Station Recovers Stolen Vehicle (Minnesota)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Welcomes 65 Ukraine Orphans to the U.S. (Virginia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Amends COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Policy

: FEMA Amends COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Policy Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Lava Fire (California)

Press Release: FEMA Awards City of Jacksonville $1.4 Million for Hurricane Irma Expenses (Florida)

Press Release: Region II Acting Administrator Focuses on Disaster Preparedness During Visit to U.S. Virgin Islands

Press Release: FEMA Reaches 8,000 Project Obligations Related to Hurricane María (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States and Taiwan Hold Dialogue on Trade and Investment Priorities | June 30, 2021

Press Release: The Office of the US Trade Representative and the US Department of Labor Convene Inaugural Meeting of US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Labor Council | June 29, 2021

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Releases Report Estimating the Historical Impact of U.S. Trade Agreements

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electrolyte Containing Beverages and Labeling and Packaging Thereof

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks With WifiForward

Press Release: FCC Releases Second Annual Report on Robocall Blocking Tools

Press Release: FCC Announces Release of Regional EBB Data

Press Release: Rosenworcel Keynote Remarks to New America Pell Grant EBB Event

Press Release: FCC Launches Emergency Connectivity Fund

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Rules to Facilitate Smooth Transition as Federal Foreclosure Protections Expire

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: New USDA Resources to Promote Reduction of Food Loss and Waste

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: U.S. Navy enters agreement with U.S. EPA to upgrade Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant

Department of Transportation

Statement on the U.S. DOT issuance of order that would prohibit the sale of passenger air transportation between United States and Belarus

Press Release: Secretary Pete Buttigieg is speaking from the I-81 Highway in Syracuse, New York about the importance of centering equity and racial justice in our infrastructure projects.

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative convene inaugural meeting of US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Labor Council

Press Release: Court orders two Minnesota restaurants to pay $435k in back wages following U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites grain facility for workplace safety failures following dust explosion that severely injured worker

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Worley Group reach agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination in Houston

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of $43M in funds to support reemployment of workers displaced by the pandemic

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: American Rescue Plan Lowers Health Insurance Costs for Americans Who May Have Lost Their Job

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | June 29, 2021

Footnote

1 Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado

