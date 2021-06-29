ARTICLE

The FY 2021-22 General Appropriations bill provides for $40.815 billion in spending, a 2.6% ($1 billion) increase from last year's budget. The budget is supported by more than $3.8 billion of revenue from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. The budget includes a $2.5 billion transfer to the Rainy Day Fund (bringing its balance to roughly $2.8 million), sets aside $2.6 billion in ARP dollars to assist in balancing next year's budget, and has a surplus of $2.5 billion.

The following appropriations have been made from federal the Coronavirus Restricted Account:

$728.8 million for child care stabilization.

$499.7 million for school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

$450.8 million for emergency rental assistance through the counties.

$372 million for pandemic response.

$350.3 million for the homeowner assistance program through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

$282 million for nursing homes, assistant living and personal care homes, and ventilation.

$279 million to the Motor License Fund for coronavirus capital projects.

$152.7 million for non-public schools.

$100 million for the State System of Higher Education ($50 million for each of the next two fiscal years).

$50 million for PHFA cost relief.

$43.2 million for low income water and wastewater energy assistance through the Department of Human Services.

$5 million for emergency medical services.

$4.7 million for libraries.

Turning to appropriations from the General Fund, K-12 education makes up the majority (33%) of this year's appropriations, highlighted by:

$300 million increase in basic education funding.

$50 million increase for special education funding.

$40 million increase for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

$5 million increase for Head Start Supplemental Assistance.

The rest of the $40.8 billion of total spending is appropriated as follows:

27% for medical assistance and long-term care.

15% for other Department of Human Services programs.

8% for other spending.

6% for criminal justice.

5% for higher education.

3% for offline federal stimulus spending.

3% for debt service.

