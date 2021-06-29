An omnibus Administrative Code bill was sent to the Governor as part of the 2021-22 budget package. H.B. 336 (Mackenzie, R-Lehigh) contains the following provisions:

Establishes the Judicial Computer System Financial Audit Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to review the policy goals, purpose and programs of the system.

Transfers the duties and powers of the Department of Community and Economic Development under the Flood Plain Management Act to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Includes certain members of the General Assembly within the definition of a "requesting officer" who can request a revenue estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO).

Upon request, the IFO shall prepare a revenue estimate of legislation that carries a fiscal impact in excess of $50 million annually.

The Auditor General may perform an audit of municipal authorities in Westmoreland County if there is a proposed increase in either water or waste water rates.

Requires the Secretary of the Commonwealth to notify members of the General Assembly no later than 14 days prior to the publication of a constitutional amendment.

Requires lobbying firms and lobbyists to disclose any equity they may hold in an entity on behalf of which they are lobbying.

Requires the Attorney General to defend a claim against the Commonwealth if: (1) payment for damages and other costs related to the claim may be paid or reimbursed under any of the state's self-insurance programs or contracts for third-party insurance managed by the Department of General Services; and (2) if the Commonwealth entity requests in writing for the Attorney General to defend the claim.

Establishes a general permit for transfer, storage or processing of oil and gas liquid waste.

Repeals the Department of Labor and Industry's overtime regulation.

Requires the Department of Human Services to request guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the state's ability to pursue a waiver from the requirement to have a declared disaster emergency in order for the continuation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotment benefits.

A drug and alcohol treatment provider shall align service delivery conditions with the American Society of Addiction Medicine Criteria, 3 rd Edition, 2013 unless the provider files an application requesting an extension in substantially aligning with service delivery conditions by July 9, 2021.

Edition, 2013 unless the provider files an application requesting an extension in substantially aligning with service delivery conditions by July 9, 2021. Establishes the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.