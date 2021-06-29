On June 24, Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Gauthier introduced legislation that would institute mandatory inclusionary zoning in select areas of the city. The proposed legislation would require 20 percent affordability in any new development with 10 or more units within the legislation's overlay boundaries in the third and seventh council districts. Ten percent of the total units would have to be on the site, and the other 10 percent could be either on the site, within a half mile of the site, or replaced by an in lieu contribution to the Housing Trust Fund.

In addition, the on-site units must be for households earning up to 40 percent of the area median income. For owner-occupied households, the requirement is up to 60 percent of the area median income. In exchange, developers and property owners would then be entitled to other incentives such as lower parking requirements.

Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Gauthier intend to engage stakeholders throughout the summer in preparation for potential committee hearings in the fall.

