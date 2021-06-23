This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: On Friday, the US Federal Government is observing the new Juneteenth holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | State Dining Room

2:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

3:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia

11:55 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Ebenezer Baptist Church

1:40 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver remarks at a COVID vaccination mobilization event at Clark Atlanta University

4:40 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will participate in a conversation on voting rights with community leaders at Clark Atlanta University

6:15 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Georgia en route Washington, D.C.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, June 17, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Bill Signed Into Law:

475, the "Juneteenth National Independence Day Act"

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the President's Trip to Europe

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement by President Joe Biden on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision Upholding the Affordable Care Act

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Juneteenth

Congressional Testimony: Secretary of Defense Opening Testimony at the Senate Appropriations Committee (as prepared)

Article: Fiscal 2022 DOD Budget Request Looks to Future Preparedness

Press Release: Chief Trial Judge Named For Military Commissions

Press Release : DOD Awards $37.6 Million Contract to Showa Best Glove, Inc. to Increase Domestic Production Capacity of Nitrile Gloves

: DOD Awards $37.6 Million Contract to Showa Best Glove, Inc. to Increase Domestic Production Capacity of Nitrile Gloves Contracts for June 17, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, June 18

June 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican (June 22-29)

Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican (June 22-29) June 17: Sanctions | Designation of Republic of Guatemala Congressperson Boris España Cáceres Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

June 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with President Carter (re: Nicaragua)

June 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

June 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid

June 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Libyan Interim Foreign Minister Mangoush

June 17: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with German State Secretary Berger

June 17: Advisory | Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Sung Kim to Seoul

June 17: Statement | Department Renews Charter of Overseas Schools Advisory Council

June 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Guatemala

Press Release: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Venezuela Regional Crisis

Press Release: USAID Provides $91 Million in Urgently Needed Food, Water, and Health Care for COVID-19 Response Across Africa

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the United States Government's Support for Venezuelan Refugees, Migrants, and Hosting Countries

Statement: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces New Lifesaving Assistance to Respond to the Venezuela Regional Crisis

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Mexican Finance Secretary Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Community Tour of Baltimore, Maryland

Guidance : Treasury Issues Additional COVID-19-related Sanctions Authorizations and Guidance

: Treasury Issues Additional COVID-19-related Sanctions Authorizations and Guidance Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Committee on Ways and Means, U.S. House of Representatives

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Advisers with Cherry-Picking, Obtains Asset Freeze

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: CITGO Petroleum Corp. Will Pay Over $19 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill at its Refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with North Carolina School District to Provide Equal Opportunities to English Learner Students

Press Release: Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime After Unprovoked Stabbing of Black Man

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with North Carolina Dental Offices Over HIV Discrimination

Press Release: Two Former Tennessee Correctional Officers Sentenced for Civil Rights Offenses

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Concludes Vaccination Effort in Southern Colorado

: FEMA Concludes Vaccination Effort in Southern Colorado Press Release : FEMA Provides an Additional $5.9 Million to North Dakota for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Provides an Additional $5.9 Million to North Dakota for COVID-19 Response Press Release: Don't Delay. Register Today! One Week Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance and SBA Disaster Loans (Alabama)

Press Release: 2021 Hurricane Season: FEMA, VITEMA, and GVI Partners in Preparation (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Public Statement on the Inaugural Meeting of the Environment Committee of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Joint US – UK Statement on a Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircraft

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on the US – UK Cooperative Framework on Large Civil Aircrafts

Fact Sheet: U.S. – UK Understanding on a Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircrafts

Department of Commerce

Press Release: NTIA Creates First Interactive Map to Help Public See the Digital Divide Across the Country

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and the State of Arkansas Charge Operators of "Blessing Loom" With Running an Illegal Pyramid Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices Final Rule

Press Release: USDA Selects 2021 Class of E. Kika De La Garza Fellows

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC, NARUC to Establish Joint Federal-State Task Force on Electric Transmission

Press Release: States, Transmission Providers May Enter Into Voluntary Agreements, FERC Says

Press Release: Staff Presentations on Order Establishing a Joint Federal -State Task Force on Electric Transmission (E-1) & State Voluntary Agreements to Plan and Pay for Transmission Facilities (E-2)

Press Release: FERC Sets Demand Response Opt-Out for Further Consideration

Press Release: FERC Approves License Transfer for Lower Klamath Hydro Project

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Agencies Seek Public Comment on Joint Radiation Site Inspection Manual

Press Release: EPA Announces Selections of Charter Members to the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee

Press Release: EPA Issues Order to eBay to Stop Selling 170 Unregistered, Misbranded Pesticides

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of more than $21M in grants for training on workplace hazards, infectious diseases

Press Release: U.S. Postal Service failed to prevent blocked, obstructed exits, other safety violations at Lehigh Valley facility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on U.S. Supreme Court Decision to Uphold the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas

Press Release : Biden Administration to Invest $3 Billion from American Rescue Plan as Part of COVID-19 Antiviral Development Strategy

: Biden Administration to Invest $3 Billion from American Rescue Plan as Part of COVID-19 Antiviral Development Strategy Press Release: HHS Announces $80 million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Strengthen U.S. Public Health IT, Improve COVID-19 Data Collection, and Bolster Representation of Underrepresented Communities in Public Health IT Workforce

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves a Nasal Antihistamine for Nonprescription Use

Press Release: FDA Announces Qualification of a Medical Device Development Tool to Help Assess Patient- Reported Outcomes with LASIK Surgery

Press Release: FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Remanufacturing and Discussion Paper Seeking Feedback on Cybersecurity Servicing of Medical Devices

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

