United States: State Of US Infrastructure – Week Of June 14-18

This week, 20 Senators backed a bipartisan infrastructure proposal; progressive lawmakers are conditioning their support on the inclusion of climate provisions and a guarantee of a larger reconciliation bill. Senate Majority Leader Schumer continues his "two-track" approach and prepares a $6 trillion reconciliation package; our colleague, former US Secretary of Transportation, Rodney E. Slater, appeared on Bloomberg's Balance of Power with David Westin to discuss the path forward on US infrastructure – listen here.

What we are hearing: Senate surface transportation earmarks

What the White House is saying:

Reevaluating bipartisan negotiations in 10 days

There's room for a deal

What the Members are saying:

Bipartisan proposal backed by 20 Senators unveiled

Schumer continues two-track strategy; prepares $6 trillion reconciliation bill

Progressives demand climate provisions and guarantee of larger reconciliation bill

Senate Commerce advances its portion of the Senate surface transportation reauthorization bill

Moderates caution Pelosi on spending

Here is the updated comparison chart on current infrastructure and surface transportation reauthorization proposals (updated as of June 17, 2021):

Week of June 7, 2021

This week, our colleague and former US Secretary of Transportation, Rodney E. Slater, appeared on CNBC's Worldwide Exchange to discuss the US infrastructure bill that is currently at a stalemate.

Our Public Policy Practice is tracking every move on the infrastructure proposals and the surface transportation bill – the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act – reauthorization. Here is our latest comparative analysis.

