United States: What Is The Procurement Integrity Act, And How Can Contractors Avoid Unintentionally Violating It? – Part II

Sandeep Nandivada, Michaela Thornton, and Alex Ward authored an article for Pratt's Government Contracting Law Report providing practical guidance for government contractors navigating potential Procurement Integrity Act (PIA) violations, from investigating PIA violations to defending awards in bid protest litigation.

"Inadvertent disclosures giving rise to potential PIA violations are always going to be a thorn in a contractor's side, but with adequate foresight and planning, contractors can mitigate the risk associated with such incidents.," the authors wrote. "This foresight and planning should begin before a potential PIA incident arises."

They added: "Contractors should take the time now to review their policies and procedures for handling a potential PIA violation to make sure they are adequate. Contractors should also consider whether additional training for employees would be beneficial. Though such preparation, contractors can ensure they are ready, to the maximum extent practicable, for whatever adversity comes their way."

Read the full article. For more information, read Part I, which covers the elements of a PIA violation.

Originally published by Pratt's Government Contracting Law Report

