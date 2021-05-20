ARTICLE

Pennsylvania's Municipal Primary Election took place yesterday. Individuals that were successful in the Primary will run in the fall Municipal Election, which will take place on November 2, 2021. Those that won their special election will serve for the remainder of the 2021-22 legislative session.

Commonwealth Court

There are two vacancies on the Commonwealth Court. Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt (R) has chosen not to run for retention and Judge Drew Crompton is running for his first full term on the bench. Crompton was appointed to the court by Gov. Tom Wolf in November of 2019.

With two seats open on the court, the top two vote getters from each party will run in November. The four candidates in the fall will be Democrats Lori A Dumas and David Lee Spurgeon (though he is currently in a tight race with Amanda Green Hawkins) and Republicans Drew Crompton and Stacy Marie Wallace.

Superior Court

There is one vacancy on Superior Court due to the retirement of Judge Susan Gantman (R).

Republican candidate Megan Sullivan ran unopposed and will face Timika Lane in November. Lane defeated Jill Beck and Bryan Neft to win the Democratic primary.

Supreme Court

There is one vacancy on the Supreme Court due to the retirement of Thomas Saylor (R).

Maria McLaughlin was the only Democratic candidate. She'll face Kevin Brobson in the November election after Brobson defeated Patricia McCullough and Paula Patrick to win the Republican primary.

Special Elections

22nd State Senate District (Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) – Sitting State Representative Marty Flynn (D) defeated Chris Chermak (R) to replace former Sen. John Blake (D);

defeated to replace former Sen. John Blake (D); 48th State Senate District (Dauphin/Lebanon/York) – Chris Gebhard (R) defeated Calvin Clements (D) to replace former Sen. Dave Arnold (R);

defeated to replace former Sen. Dave Arnold (R); 59th State House District (Somerset/Westmoreland) – Leslie Rossi (R) defeated Mariah Fisher (D) to replace former Rep. Mike Reese (R); and

defeated to replace former Rep. Mike Reese (R); and 60th State House District (Armstrong/Butler/Indiana) – Abby Major (R) defeated Frank Prazenica (D) to replace former Rep. Jeff Pyle (R).

Ballot Questions

There were four ballot questions up for consideration yesterday; three proposed constitutional amendments and on referendum.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Amending Article III, Section 9, relating to legislation

Would provide a new exception to traditional legislative procedure by allowing the General Assembly to terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration or a portion of such declaration by concurrent resolution without needing the Governor's approval. This amendment was approved by the voters 53.61% to 46.39%.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Article IV, relating to the executive

Would incorporate disaster emergency declaration and management powers directly into the Constitution by: Granting the Governor authority to declare a disaster emergency declaration by proclamation or executive order; Requiring each declaration to indicate the nature, location and type of disaster; Granting the General Assembly authority to pass laws providing for the manner in which each disaster shall be managed; Limiting the duration of a Governor's declaration to 21 days, unless otherwise extended, in whole or in part, by a concurrent resolution of the General Assembly; and Preventing the Governor, upon the expiration of a declaration, from issuing a new declaration based upon the same or substantially similar facts, unless the General Assembly passes a concurrent resolution expressly approving a new declaration.



This amendment was approved by the voters 53.58% to 46.42%

Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Article I, Declaration of Rights

Would create a constitutional prohibition against restricting or denying an individual's equal rights under Pennsylvania law because of race or ethnicity. This amendment was approved by the voters 71.36% to 28.64%

Statewide Referendum

Would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies to be eligible to apply for loans from the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan Program. The referendum was approved 72.19% to 27.81%

Notable Municipal Elections

In Pittsburgh's Democratic Mayoral Primary, seated State Rep. Edward Gainey, has defeated incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto. With no republican on the primary ballot, Gainey could face a potential Republican write-in candidate in the fall.

In Harrisburg's Democratic Mayoral Primary, Wanda Williams defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse and challengers Dave Shankweiler and Otto Banks. She will face republican Timothy Rowbottom in the fall.

