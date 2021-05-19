This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:20 a.m. EDT - The President departs Wilmington, Delaware en route the White House
9:15 a.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House
9:50 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:00 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | East Room
Looking ahead, the President will travel to Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. On Wednesday, he will travel to New London, Connecticut, where he will deliver the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy's 140th Commencement Exercises. On Friday, he will welcome His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, to the White House.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:50 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:15 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the Northern Triangle in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, 2021
The White House
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel | May 15, 2021
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas | May 15, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Peace Officers Memorial Day | May 15, 2021
- Readout of Oval Office Meeting With Six Dreamers | May 14, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on House Passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act | May 14, 2021
- Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 9945 (re: Suspension of Entry of Immigrants Who Will Financially Burden the United States Healthcare System, in Order To Protect the Availability of Healthcare Benefits for Americans)
- Executive Order on the Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions and Technical Amendment | May 14, 2021 [re: Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), Executive Order 13934 of July 3, 2020 (Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes), Executive Order 13964 of December 10, 2020 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), Executive Order 13978 of January 18, 2021 (Building the National Garden of American Heroes), and Executive Order 13980 of January 18, 2021 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform)]
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Upcoming White House Eid Celebration
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, May 14, 2021
- Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2021
- Proclamation on National Defense Transportation Day and National Transportation Week, 2021
- Proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week, 2021
- Proclamation on World Trade Week, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz | May 15, 2021
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Call With Australian Deputy Secretary of Defense Peter Tesch
- Article: In Cyber, Differentiating Between State Actors, Criminals Is a Blur
- Article: DOD Laser-Focused on Driving Down Costs of F-35, General Says
- Article: Acquisition Reform Is Making Rapid Progress, Defense Official Says
- Press Release: NDAA Expands Military Spouse Scholarship
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced
- Contracts for May 14, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland from May 16-20.
- Daily Schedule | Monday, May 17
- May 16: Fact Sheet | The United States and the Kingdom of Denmark: Strengthening Our Alliance
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi
- May 16: Statement | On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia
- May 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Gary Pruitt, President and CEO of the Associated Press
- May 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghan President Ghani
- May 14: Readout | Travel by U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman (May 4-13)
- May 15: Statement | Continuing Atrocities and Denial of Humanitarian Access in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
- May 14: Statement | Paraguay Independence Day
- May 14: Transcript | Briefing With Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Marcia Bernicat On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Denmark, Iceland, and Greenland
- May 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: United States Announces $3.8 Million in Additional Humanitarian Aid for People Affected by Volcanic Eruption in Saint Vincent
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza | May 16, 2021
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Co-Sponsored by the United States on UNITAD | May 14, 2021
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: Strategic Intelligence Assessment and Data on Domestic Terrorism
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Announce Families of 88% of Children in the U.S. to Automatically Receive Monthly Payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit | May 17, 2021
- Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences Event Dreaming of a Better Restart
- Press Release: Amendment of Narcotics Trafficking Sanctions Regulations and Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Regulations
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Florida Man Sentenced for $1.3 Million Securities Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Florida Man Sentenced for Evading Taxes on Millions in Secret Offshore Bank Accounts
- Press Release: Switzerland's Largest Insurance Company and Three Subsidiaries Admit to Conspiring with U.S. Taxpayers to Hide Assets and Income in Offshore Accounts
- Press Release: Three Peruvian Nationals Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Defraud Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Residents
- Press Release: Former Army Green Beret Sentenced for Russian Espionage Conspiracy
- Press Release: University Researcher Sentenced to Prison for Lying on Grant Applications to Develop Scientific Expertise for China
- Press Release: Owner of Oil Chem Inc. Sentenced for Clean Water Act Violation
- Press Release: Eleven Defendants Charged with Murder in Indian Country
- Press Release: Deputy U.S. Marshal Charged with Cyberstalking and Perjury
- Press Release: North Carolina Risk Consultant Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud and Illegally Possessing a Firearm
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Mississippi Tax Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Felon (California)
- Press Release: BORSTAR Agents Rescue Man Lost 4 Days (California)
- Press Release: USBP K-9 Sniffs Out Fentanyl on I-8 (California)
- Press Release: Wellton Agents Intercept Interstate Smuggling Attempt (Arizona)
- Press Release: McAllen UH-60 Crew Rescues Unresponsive Woman, Assists Border Patrol in Apprehension of 33 (Texas)
- Press Release: Undocumented Migrants Found Inside Trailer (Texas)
- Press Release: 36,000 Fake AirPods Worth $7.16 Million Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
- Press Release: CBP Launches Simplified Arrival at Charlotte Airport (North Carolina)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Update
- Press Release: Greenbelt Metro Station Community Vaccination Center in Maryland Reaches 100,000+ Vaccines Administered
- Press Release: FEMA and VDH Partner with YMCA on Granby in Norfolk, VA to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Access to Those 12 Years and Older (Virginia)
- Press Release: Disaster Survivors: Beware of Fraud and Scams (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Recovery Includes a Plan for Long-Term Housing (Louisiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With India Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With Minister Ebrahim Patel of South Africa About Increasing Vaccine Production and Combating the COVID-19 Pandemic | May 13, 2021
Department of Commerce
- Op-Ed by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack is an Opportunity for Every Organization to Shore Up its Cyber Defenses
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Names New Members to United States-Brazil CEO Forum
- Press Release: Don Graves Sworn-in As Deputy Secretary of Commerce
- Blog: Message from the 19th Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Organic Soybean Meal from India
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Statement from FTC Acting Chairwoman Slaughter and Commissioner Chopra on 7-Eleven/Speedway Merger
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Invests $35 Million to Dramatically Reduce Carbon Footprint of Biofuel Production
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Advises Facility Operators to Prepare for Hazardous Weather Events
- Press Release: EPA Announces Public Listening Sessions and Trainings on Upcoming Oil and Natural Gas Methane Rule
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. DOT Statement on Wearing Masks While Traveling
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches agreement with Conduent Inc. to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at Oklahoma facility
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 14, 2021
