This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:20 a.m. EDT - The President departs Wilmington, Delaware en route the White House

9:15 a.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | East Room

Looking ahead, the President will travel to Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. On Wednesday, he will travel to New London, Connecticut, where he will deliver the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy's 140th Commencement Exercises. On Friday, he will welcome His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, to the White House.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the Northern Triangle in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.



Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel | May 15, 2021

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas | May 15, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on Peace Officers Memorial Day | May 15, 2021

Readout of Oval Office Meeting With Six Dreamers | May 14, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on House Passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act | May 14, 2021

Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 9945 (re: Suspension of Entry of Immigrants Who Will Financially Burden the United States Healthcare System, in Order To Protect the Availability of Healthcare Benefits for Americans)

Executive Order on the Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions and Technical Amendment | May 14, 2021 [re: Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), Executive Order 13934 of July 3, 2020 (Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes), Executive Order 13964 of December 10, 2020 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), Executive Order 13978 of January 18, 2021 (Building the National Garden of American Heroes), and Executive Order 13980 of January 18, 2021 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform)]

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Upcoming White House Eid Celebration

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, May 14, 2021

Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Defense Transportation Day and National Transportation Week, 2021

Proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week, 2021

Proclamation on World Trade Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz | May 15, 2021

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Call With Australian Deputy Secretary of Defense Peter Tesch

Article: In Cyber, Differentiating Between State Actors, Criminals Is a Blur

Article: DOD Laser-Focused on Driving Down Costs of F-35, General Says

Article: Acquisition Reform Is Making Rapid Progress, Defense Official Says

Press Release: NDAA Expands Military Spouse Scholarship

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced

Contracts for May 14, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland from May 16-20.

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 17

May 16: Fact Sheet | The United States and the Kingdom of Denmark: Strengthening Our Alliance

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

May 16: Statement | On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

May 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Gary Pruitt, President and CEO of the Associated Press

May 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghan President Ghani

May 14: Readout | Travel by U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman (May 4-13)

May 15: Statement | Continuing Atrocities and Denial of Humanitarian Access in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

May 14: Statement | Paraguay Independence Day

May 14: Transcript | Briefing With Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Marcia Bernicat On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Denmark, Iceland, and Greenland

May 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces $3.8 Million in Additional Humanitarian Aid for People Affected by Volcanic Eruption in Saint Vincent

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza | May 16, 2021

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Co-Sponsored by the United States on UNITAD | May 14, 2021

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Strategic Intelligence Assessment and Data on Domestic Terrorism

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury and IRS Announce Families of 88% of Children in the U.S. to Automatically Receive Monthly Payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit | May 17, 2021

Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences Event Dreaming of a Better Restart

Press Release: Amendment of Narcotics Trafficking Sanctions Regulations and Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Regulations

Department of Justice

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Update

: FEMA COVID-19 Update Press Release : Greenbelt Metro Station Community Vaccination Center in Maryland Reaches 100,000+ Vaccines Administered

: Greenbelt Metro Station Community Vaccination Center in Maryland Reaches 100,000+ Vaccines Administered Press Release : FEMA and VDH Partner with YMCA on Granby in Norfolk, VA to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Access to Those 12 Years and Older (Virginia)

: FEMA and VDH Partner with YMCA on Granby in Norfolk, VA to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Access to Those 12 Years and Older (Virginia) Press Release: Disaster Survivors: Beware of Fraud and Scams (Tennessee)

Press Release: Recovery Includes a Plan for Long-Term Housing (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With India Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With Minister Ebrahim Patel of South Africa About Increasing Vaccine Production and Combating the COVID-19 Pandemic | May 13, 2021

Department of Commerce

Op-Ed by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack is an Opportunity for Every Organization to Shore Up its Cyber Defenses

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Names New Members to United States-Brazil CEO Forum

Press Release: Don Graves Sworn-in As Deputy Secretary of Commerce

Blog: Message from the 19th Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Organic Soybean Meal from India

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement from FTC Acting Chairwoman Slaughter and Commissioner Chopra on 7-Eleven/Speedway Merger

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Invests $35 Million to Dramatically Reduce Carbon Footprint of Biofuel Production

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Advises Facility Operators to Prepare for Hazardous Weather Events

Press Release: EPA Announces Public Listening Sessions and Trainings on Upcoming Oil and Natural Gas Methane Rule

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. DOT Statement on Wearing Masks While Traveling

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches agreement with Conduent Inc. to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at Oklahoma facility

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 14, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.