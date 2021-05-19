Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress hold floor votes.
HEADLINES
" The Senate will begin consideration of a comprehensive bill aiming to bolster U.S. competitiveness with China.
" The House agenda focuses on U.S. Capitol security, including the establishment of a 9/11-style commission on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
" The White House faces a potentially crucial week on multiple fronts: internationally with Gaza City escalating into full-scale war, domestically with cyberattack-induced gasoline shortages and economic jitters at home, and politically as prospects for bipartisanship on a major infrastructure bill remain alive but fragile.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Thursday. The agenda includes funding to beef up security in the Capitol complex and establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, as well as a bill on pharmaceutical competition.
- On Tuesday the Consumer Protection Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing titled "Promises and Perils: The Potential of Automobile Technologies."
- The Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on taxes and infrastructure investment.
- The full list of this week's House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate plans to take up a package of bills targeting competitiveness with China, based on the Endless Frontier Act sponsored by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. Prospects for the legislation are unclear.
- On Tuesday the Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on funding for infrastructure; the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday will also hold an infrastructure hearing, with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
- The Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing on cybersecurity of the defense industrial base.
- The current list of Senate committee activity can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- President Joe Biden will visit Dearborn, Mich., on Tuesday as Ford Motor Company unveils its new electric F-150 pickup.
- Wednesday, the president will speak at the Coast Guard Academy's commencement in New London, Connecticut.
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive Friday for a bilateral meeting at the White House.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.