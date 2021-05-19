Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress hold floor votes.

" The Senate will begin consideration of a comprehensive bill aiming to bolster U.S. competitiveness with China.

" The House agenda focuses on U.S. Capitol security, including the establishment of a 9/11-style commission on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

" The White House faces a potentially crucial week on multiple fronts: internationally with Gaza City escalating into full-scale war, domestically with cyberattack-induced gasoline shortages and economic jitters at home, and politically as prospects for bipartisanship on a major infrastructure bill remain alive but fragile.

HOUSE

The House will be in session today through Thursday. The agenda includes funding to beef up security in the Capitol complex and establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, as well as a bill on pharmaceutical competition.

On Tuesday the Consumer Protection Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing titled "Promises and Perils: The Potential of Automobile Technologies."

The Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on taxes and infrastructure investment.

SENATE

The Senate plans to take up a package of bills targeting competitiveness with China, based on the Endless Frontier Act sponsored by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. Prospects for the legislation are unclear.

On Tuesday the Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on funding for infrastructure; the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday will also hold an infrastructure hearing, with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing on cybersecurity of the defense industrial base.

WHITE HOUSE

President Joe Biden will visit Dearborn, Mich., on Tuesday as Ford Motor Company unveils its new electric F-150 pickup.

Wednesday, the president will speak at the Coast Guard Academy's commencement in New London, Connecticut.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive Friday for a bilateral meeting at the White House.

