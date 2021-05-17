ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

May 14, 2021 – Over the last two weeks, bills were introduced in Congress that propose to make certain non-profit child care providers eligible for Small Business Administration loans, raise caps on the value of government contracts sole-sourced to small businesses, and reallocate funds from federal stimulus programs to a range of infrastructure projects. There were no regulatory developments of note this week relating to the pandemic.



Fiscal Stimulus Legislative Proposals

H.R. 3155, S. 1587: Small Business Child Care Investment Act

On May 12, Representatives Susie Lee (D-NV) and Pete Stauber (R-MN), in conjunction with Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), introduced bipartisan legislation that would make certain non-profit child care providers eligible to participate in all loan programs available through the Small Business Administration (SBA).

H.R. 3065: Expanding Contracting Opportunities for Small Businesses Act

On May 7, Representatives Maria Salazar (R-FL) and Marie Newman (D-IL) introduced legislation that would raise caps on sole-source contracting for small businesses through the Small Business Administration (SBA) from $5 million to $8 million for general contracts and from $7 million to $10 million for manufacturing contracts. In a press release, Representative Salazar stated that the purpose of the legislation is to encourage more small contractors to participate in government-aid programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.R. 2962: America's Infrastructure Modernization (AIM) Act

On May 4, Representatives Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Scott Perry (R-PA) introduced legislation to modify President Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan. The legislation would redirect $650 billion from the American Rescue Plan, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, among other programs, to a variety of infrastructure projects, including improvements to surface transportation, ports, and airports.

Regulatory Developments Relating to the Pandemic

There are no regulatory updates of note relating to the pandemic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.