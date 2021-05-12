On May 7, 2021, the Massachusetts electric distribution companies,1 in coordination with the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, issued an RFP for Long-Term Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Projects pursuant to Section 83C of Chapter 169 of the Acts of 2008, as amended by Chapter 188 of the Acts of 2016, An Act to Promote Energy Diversity, and Section 21 of Chapter 227 of the Acts of 2018, An Act to Advance Clean Energy.

The related RFP documents are here and include the forms of power purchase agreement (for National Grid, here, and for Eversource and Unitil, here).

As for prior Section 83C solicitations,2 the Massachusetts electric distribution companies contemporaneously filed a petition with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities for approval of a proposed timetable and method for the solicitation and the execution of resulting long-term contracts.

1. Includes Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company d/b/a Unitil Massachusetts Electric Company d/b/a National Grid Nantucket Electric Company d/b/a National Grid NSTAR Electric Company d/b/a Eversource Energy.

2. Discussed in our August 18, 2018, Perspective "US East Coast Offshore Wind Race Is On: MA Adds Another 1,600 MW of Offshore Wind, Approval Sought for PPAs at Record Low Prices."

