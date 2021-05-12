This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
11:30 a.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the April jobs report | East Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - The President has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room
1:45 p.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room
3:15 p.m. EDT - The President meets with his Jobs Cabinet; The Vice President also attends | Blue Room
5:30 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Camp David
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for a virtual bilateral meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office. The two leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the United States and Mexico to address the root causes of migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador
12:30 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will have lunch with the President in the Private Dining Room
1:45 p.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing in the Roosevelt Room
3:15 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will join the President when he meets with his Jobs Cabinet in the Blue Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, May 6, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the American Jobs Plan | Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Notice on the Continuation of the National
Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq
- Notice on the Continuation of the National
Emergency with Respect to the Central African Republic
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Central African Republic
- Notice on the Continuation of the National
Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
- DPPD-1: Domestic Policy Presidential Directive - 1 (re: Organization of the Domestic Policy Council System)
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Lake Charles, LA
- Fact Sheet: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the American Families Plan
- Proclamation on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing
- Article: Austin Reviews DOD Progress Made During Biden Administration's First 100 Days
- Article: Austin, Milley Discuss Progress of Retrograde From Afghanistan
- Readout of Undersecretary of Defense Dr. Colin H. Kahl Phone Call With Indian Defense Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar
- Press Release: DOD Guidance for Deployment, Redeployment of Individuals, Units During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Publication: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 16) Revision 1 – Department of Defense Guidance for Deployment and Redeployment of Individuals and Units During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic
- Article: Quickly Moving Forces Across Borders Is Vital to Europe's Defense, Official Says
- Article: There Must Be Rules for How We Use Space, Defense Leaders Say
- Article: SAPRO Director Addresses Progress in Sexual Assault Prevention, Victim Support
- Contracts for May 6, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, May 7
- May 6: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Participate in UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism (May 7)
- May 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Joint Press Availability
- May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal
- May 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Before Their Meeting
- May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- May 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting
- May 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Roundtable on Reform and Anticorruption | Kyiv, Ukraine
- May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Members of the Ukrainian Rada
- May 6: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Olena Frolyak of ICTV
- May 6: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Olena Removska of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
- May 6: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC Andrea Mitchell Reports
- May 6: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials With Traveling Press
- May 6: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On Ongoing U.S. Engagement in Vienna Regarding the JCPOA
- May 6: Readout | 34th U.S.-ASEAN Dialogue
- May 6: Statement | United States, Paraguay, and Taiwan Identify and Create Partnership Opportunities in Renewable Energy Applications
- May 6: Statement | Ortega's Electoral Legislation, Biased Council Undermine Credibility of Nicaraguan Elections
- May 6: Statement | U.S. Humanitarian Aid and Supplies Help Respond to Insecurity in Mozambique
- May 6: Advisory | Public Meeting of the Shipping Coordinating Committee
- May 6: Advisory | Calling All Virtual Visionaries!
- May 5: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Justin Webb of BBC Radio 4
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: United States Sends Six Planes to India with Emergency Medical Supplies to Combat COVID-19 Surge
- Press Release: U.S. Delivers Humanitarian Relief Supplies in Response to Insecurity in Mozambique
- Remarks of Administrator Samantha Power Truman Library Institute 2021 Legacy of Leadership Award Reception
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria
- S. Statement on Strengthening Health Systems during ECOSOC Development Cooperation Forum
Department of the Treasury
- Guidance: Publication of Frequently Asked Question related to Luokung Technology Corp.
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Murder and Attempted Murder
- Press Release: New York City Man Charged with Nearly $4 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme and Money Laundering
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Two Community Colleges to Improve Access for Students with Disabilities
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Man in Mountains (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Methamphetamine In Two Separate Events at U.S. International Border Fence (California)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Shuts Down Three Stash Houses Apprehending Over 180 People (Texas)
- Press Release: US Border Patrol, PRPD Arrest 4 Undocumented Men Smuggling 462 Pounds of Cocaine Near Cabo Rojo (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $1.6 Million to Stutsman County for Flood Recovery (North Dakota)
- Press Release: Mitigation for Homeowners May Reduce Potential Damage in Future Storms (Alabama)
- Press Release: FEMA Awards Miami-Dade County $1.46 Million for Hurricane Irma Repairs (Florida)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Oregon
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Georgia
- Press Release: FEMA Supporting and Expanding Equitable Access to Home-based Persons in Pueblo (Colorado)
- Press Release: FEMA, VDH Partner with Norfolk Public Schools to expand access to vaccines for 16+ (Virginia)
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Secretaries Raimondo and Walsh Travel to Connecticut to Discuss Importance of Investing in Apprenticeships through the American Jobs Plan
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines "America the Beautiful" Initiative
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Revises, Expands Investigation Into Effect of Foreign Censorship on U.S. Businesses
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Report to Congress Examines Anti-Competitive Repair Restrictions, Recommends Ways to Expand Consumers' Repair Options
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: International Collaboration of Development Finance Organizations Agree New Steps to Increase the Resilience of Economies Threatened by the Climate Emergency
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines "America the Beautiful" Initiative
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines "America the Beautiful" Initiative
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Steps to Revoke Final Rule on Migratory Bird Treaty Act Incidental Take
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Honors Small Business Champions at its 31st Annual Administrator's Small Business Programs Awards Ceremony
Department of Transportation
- Remarks at Monongahela Incline in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rulemaking for range herding, livestock production applications under the H-2A program
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $558K in fines for Texas bath, shower manufacturer for willful, repeat safety violations at Waco facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor asks Kansas heavy construction industries to submit data to help establish accurate prevailing wage rates
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Announces Nearly 940,000 Americans Have Signed Up for Health Coverage through HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA In Brief | FDA Issues Procedural Notice on Potential Plans to Conduct Research About Use of 'Healthy' Symbols on Food Products
