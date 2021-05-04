Weekly Wrap

While the Senate wasn't in session until Tuesday this week, there were a few hearings held on Monday at the Capitol.

First, the House Education Committee held an informational meeting with the Department of Education on academic accountability. Second, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing on the use of Lyme disease funding by the Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection.

Also, the Performance-Based Budget Board began their multi-day public hearings to review the Department of Transportation, Department of Human Services, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the State Police. In addition, the Board examined the following tax credit programs: Neighborhood Assistance (NAP), Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), Entertainment Economic Enhancement (EEEP), Video Game Protection (VGP), and Keystone Special Development Zone (KSDZ). Notable analysis on the tax credits includes:

NAP, REAP, AND EEEP likely achieving intended results;

KSDZ is underutilized, not achieving results; and

EEEP generates the highest return on investment.

Tuesday was a full day of Senate committee meetings, as the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee reported out S.B. 119 (Pittman, R-Indiana), which would require legislative approval before the state imposes a carbon tax.

The Senate State Government Committee reported out three bills of note:

S.B. 166 (Schwank, R-Berks), which would authorize the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to impose fees for substance abuse treatment facilities and activities;

H.B. 104 (Gaydos, R-Allegheny), which would require state agencies to assess improper payments on any program which is not required under federal law, no less than once every two years; and

H.B. 108 (Owlett, R-Tioga), which would require state agencies that make payments by expending federal funds to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department to participate in the Do-Not-Pay Initiative.

There were also two bills reported from the Senate Appropriations Committee to note: S.B. 147 (Langerholc, R-Cambria), which would expand the requirements for employer safety committees to include information regarding the risks associated with opioid use; and S.B. 156 (Mensch, R-Montgomery), which would establish a new category of Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD) called Workers with Job Success.

The Senate Inter-Governmental Operations Committee reported out a handful of bills focused on regulatory reform:

S.B. 28 (Phillips-Hill, R-York), which would require agencies that issue permits to increase transparency throughout the process;

S.B. 32 (Phillips-Hill, R-York), which would: (1) establish the Office of the Repealer to review regulations; (2) require two regulations to be repealed for every regulation added; (3) establish an enhanced review process for regulations that have an impact of $1 million or more; (4) give the General Assembly the ability to repeal any regulation by a concurrent resolution; (5) increase transparency throughout the permitting process; and (6) require each agency to designate an employee as the agency's regulatory compliance officer;

S.B. 126 (Brooks, R-Mercer), which would provide for an automatic review, three years after promulgation, of all regulations with an impact of $1 million or more;

S.B. 426 (Gordner, R-Columbia), which would provide for additional legislative oversight of the regulatory review process;

S.B. 520 (DiSanto, R-Dauphin), which would require the General Assembly to approve all regulations with an economic impact exceeding $1 million; and

S.B. 533 (Yaw, R-Lycoming), which would prohibit the consideration or adoption of a proposed or final rulemaking during the existence of a disaster emergency, unless the action is directly related to responding to the disaster emergency or adhering to a state or federal statutory timeline or court order.

The Senate Labor and Industry Committee reported out S.B. 319 (Bartolotta, R-Washington), which would provide that under workers' compensation, an employer may no longer take a credit against payment of future medical expenses for payments made by a third party. The House Finance Committee held a public hearing on H.B. 23 (Helm, R-Dauphin), which would offer tax incentives for energy-efficient installation of mechanical insulation for commercial and industrial projects.

Lastly, the Senate finally passed S.B. 382 (Langerholc, R-Cambria), which would require the Department of Transportation to start their bridge tolling plan process over by providing more information about its proposals, publicly advertising them, taking public comment, and seeking approval from both the Governor and the Legislature.

On Wednesday, the Senate Communications and Technology Committee held a public hearing on 5G and small cell wireless infrastructure. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee reported out S.B. 243 (Pittman, R-Indiana), which would allow small games of chance fundraisers to be conducted online amidst the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration.

Furthermore, the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee reported out S.B. 157 (Mensch, R-Montgomery), which would establish first-time home buyer savings accounts.

Then, on the Senate floor, the following bills passed finally and will now be considered by the House of Representatives:

S.B. 74 (Martin, R-Lancaster) which would establish a tax credit to encourage private sector contributions to pediatric cancer research institutions;

S.B. 108 (Bartolotta, R-Washington), which would provide for an additional payment per eligible Medicaid ventilator or tracheostomy day for qualified medical assistance nonpublic and county nursing facilities; and

S.B. 425 (Gordner, R-Columbia), which would amend the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act by establishing requirements to obtain informed consent.

Finishing up the week, on Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Education Committee held a joint public hearing to receive an update from the State System of Higher Education. The respective House Committees will hold a similar hearing this coming Tuesday.

The Week Ahead

It's the House's turn in Harrisburg next week as they'll hold three session days.

Beginning on Monday, the House State Government Committee will meet to consider bills including H.B. 1264 (Owlett, R-Tioga), which would require the Department of General Services to review and submit a report on the personal protective equipment purchased by the Commonwealth, and the number and types of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered. Also, the House Commerce Committee will hold a public hearing on permitting mortgage originators and other employees of licensee to work from remote locations.

Tuesday, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee will consider H.B. 1144 (Causer, R-McKean), which would provide a legislative framework for regulations specific to conventional oil and gas industry. Then the House Children and Youth Committee will consider H.B. 253 (Owlett, R-Tioga), which would establish a task force focused on the opioid abuse epidemic's impact on children.

On Wednesday, the House Finance Committee will hold an informational meeting with the Department of Revenue on tax credit reform. The House Transportation Committee will consider two bills of note: H.B. 722 (Rothman, R-Cumberland), which would increases the maximum allowable gross weight for commercial vehicles powered by electric battery power; and H.B. 948 (Carroll, D-Luzerne), which would eliminate the alternative fuel tax on electricity for noncommercial vehicles and replace it with annual electric vehicle fees.

Finally, the House Commerce Committee's agenda includes the following pieces of legislation:

H.B. 537 (Ciresi, D-Montgomery), which would establish a grant program for ultra-small businesses;

H.B. 878 (Struzzi, R-Indiana), which would provide grants to small businesses within the performing arts, spectator sports, amusement, gambling, and recreation industries;

H.B. 977 (Millard, R-Columbia), which would allow restaurants to operate during the COVID-19 emergency without occupancy and time restrictions; and

H.R. 60 (O'Neal, R-Washington), which would establish the Select Committee on the Jobs of the Future to investigate, review and make findings and recommendations regarding opportunities for the development of new industries.

In Other News

The Department of Health updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Acting Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam amended an order to ensure vaccine providers are working with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and other groups to reach those who are not able to leave their homes.

The Department of Transportation launched a survey designed to gain an understanding of Pennsylvanians' perceptions and knowledge of automated vehicles.

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education approved two integration plans that would restructure six universities into two combinations of three.

