On March 31, 2021, President Biden officially unveiled the planned $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill, marking the beginning of what promises to be a lengthy debate over the appropriate size and scope of infrastructure investment and economic recovery in the country. Who better to guide you through it than our partner, Rodney Slater, former Secretary of Transportation in the Clinton Administration. Rodney appeared on Bloomberg TV and on Bloomberg's SoundOn podcast to offer his insights.

Originally published April 1, 2021.

