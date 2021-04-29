On the 396th day of March, 2020 (or March 31, 2021 for those who have returned to some semblance of normalcy), President Joe Biden outlined his vision for a new economy. Specifically, President Biden focused on the American Jobs Plan as a $2.25 trillion investment in the United States that "will create millions of good jobs, rebuilding our country's infrastructure, and position the US to out-compete China."

Ambitious climate policies are a major focus of the President's vision for this massive infrastructure bill, which aims at rebuilding and developing both the US physical and technological infrastructure, creating jobs, and bolstering resilience. The impact on the transportation sector will undoubtedly be substantial.

With these concepts setting the stage, Squire Patton Boggs is hosting an hour-long panel discussion THURSDAY, April 8, 2021, at 10:00 am Eastern Time, moderated by former Secretary of Transportation Rodney Slater. This discussion will focus on a number of related developments and challenges, including:

The economic impact on infrastructure plans and deployment

How can the proposals bring positive real-world changes to the transportation sector? What should be prioritized?

Paying for the spending package through the proposed Made in America corporate tax plan just when the economy is recovering from the pandemic-inflicted economy

The impact of infrastructure on systematic inequality and what it means in the future

Future proofing infrastructure - challenges and changes ahead

This panel will feature insights from former Republican Congressman and former Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Bill Shuster, along with the former Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Joe Crowley, and former Vice-Chairman of the House Republic Conference Jack Kingston. The former Congressmen will also be joined by three key transportation experts sharing their perspectives on plans and related expected developments:

Jane Garvey, North America Chairman of Meridiam Infrastructure,

Robert (Bob) Poole, Director of Transportation Policy, Reason Foundation, and

Robert (Rob) Puentes, President and CEO of the Eno Center for Transportation.

Originally published April 6, 2021.

