E-Verify+ Trial Launched; Users Should Check Their Bookmarks, USCIS Said

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the launch of the E-Verify+ trial. E-Verify+ integrates the Form I-9 and E-Verify employment eligibility verification processes.

USCIS said that the trial puts the agency "one step closer to bringing E-Verify+ to you." The trial will include live testing with E-Verify users to assess the user experience. Their feedback will be considered for incorporation in the product when it is released for wider use, USCIS said.

USCIS also noted that E-Verify users should check their bookmarks. Effective June 25, 2024, the E-Verify account log-in page will only be accessible through everify.uscis.gov. Users should review their bookmarks to ensure that they are using the current URL without a dash, USCIS said.

