ARTICLE
3 July 2024

E-Verify+ Trial Launched; Users Should Check Their Bookmarks, USCIS Said

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the launch of the E-Verify+ trial. E-Verify+ integrates the Form I-9 and E-Verify employment eligibility verification processes.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the launch of the E-Verify+ trial. E-Verify+ integrates the Form I-9 and E-Verify employment eligibility verification processes.

USCIS said that the trial puts the agency "one step closer to bringing E-Verify+ to you." The trial will include live testing with E-Verify users to assess the user experience. Their feedback will be considered for incorporation in the product when it is released for wider use, USCIS said.

USCIS also noted that E-Verify users should check their bookmarks. Effective June 25, 2024, the E-Verify account log-in page will only be accessible through everify.uscis.gov. Users should review their bookmarks to ensure that they are using the current URL without a dash, USCIS said.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More