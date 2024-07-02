New USCIS Policy Guidance Interprets Confidentiality Protections As Ending At Naturalization

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued guidance that interprets certain confidentiality protections as ending at naturalization.

USCIS said it made this change because "the previous practice of maintaining 8 U.S.C. 1367 protections beyond naturalization created burdens for some naturalized U.S. citizens. This policy will result in naturalized citizens having full access to USCIS electronic benefit processing and critical customer service tools that are available to other U.S. citizens."

Details:

Customer Service and Interpretation of 8 U.S.C. 1367 Confidentiality Protections for U.S. Citizens, USCIS Policy Alert PA-2024-15 (June 12, 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.