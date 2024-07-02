OFLC Seeks Info On Availability Of Qualified Workers And Ways To Contact Them

The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) seeks input by August 13, 2024, on the annual determination of Labor Supply States (LSS) to enhance U.S. worker recruitment. OFLC explained that LSS are "additional states in which an employer's job order will be circulated and, if appropriate, where additional positive recruitment may be required of the employer."

To decide regarding labor supply and the positive recruitment needed to reach qualified workers within a state, OFLC requests information on the availability of qualified workers and the "appropriate, effective methods of contacting those workers." Information sought includes but is not limited to:

The type of qualified workers available (e.g., tomato harvest workers);

The state and geographic area(s) within the state where the workers may be located (e.g., city, county, regional non-metropolitan area);

The methods for apprising the workers of a job opportunity (e.g., local newspaper or periodical, posting with a particular community organization engaged with those workers); and/or

Most current information for the person(s) or entity (e.g., worker union, community-based organization) to be contacted for assistance in circulating the job opportunity to those workers.

OFLC said that all "previously determined LSS requirements will remain in full effect unless the OFLC Administrator receives information indicating that a previous LSS is no longer a source for qualified workers."

Details:

OFLC announcement (scroll to June 14, 2024).

