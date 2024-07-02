ARTICLE
2 July 2024

DOS Rolls Out 'Beta Release' Of Online Passport Renewal System

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
The Department of State (DOS) is testing a "beta release" of a system for U.S. citizens to renew their passports online. DOS said routine processing times for renewing...
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of State (DOS) is testing a "beta release" of a system for U.S. citizens to renew their passports online. DOS said routine processing times for renewing a passport online are expected to be six to eight weeks (not including mailing). Expedited renewals are not available online.

DOS noted that applicants might not be able to start their applications on the days of their choice during the beta release period. The system will open for a limited time midday ET each day, "and will close once we reach our limit for the day." If you can't start your application, DOS said, "try again on another day." Renewal by mail is still available also.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More