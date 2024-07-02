The Department of State (DOS) is testing a "beta release" of a system for U.S. citizens to renew their passports online. DOS said routine processing times for renewing a passport online are expected to be six to eight weeks (not including mailing). Expedited renewals are not available online.

DOS noted that applicants might not be able to start their applications on the days of their choice during the beta release period. The system will open for a limited time midday ET each day, "and will close once we reach our limit for the day." If you can't start your application, DOS said, "try again on another day." Renewal by mail is still available also.

Details:

