DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status For Haiti To Feb. 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended and redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti until Feb. 3, 2026.

According to DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the decision to renew and redesignate is based on the continued violence and insecurity in Haiti and limited access to safety, health care, food, and water in that country. In addition, Haiti is prone to flooding, mudslides, storm damage, and earthquakes that have resulted in ongoing humanitarian challenges.

The redesignation alone will allow approximately 309,000 Haitians who are otherwise eligible to make initial applications for TPS if they have continually resided in the United States on or before June 3, 2024. Initial TPS applications must be submitted from July 1, 2024, through Feb. 3, 2026.

Applications for TPS extensions and employment authorization document (EAD) renewals should be made during the 60-day re-registration period beginning on July 1, 2024, until Aug. 30, 2024. Individuals who have pending extensions and pending EAD renewals need not reapply. When their cases are adjudicated, the new documents will have Feb. 3, 2026, expiration dates. Applicants with the following EAD expiration dates will be eligible for automatic extensions of their EADs through Aug. 3, 2025, while they wait for their new EADs be approved:

2024: Aug. 3, June 30

2023: Feb. 3

2022: Dec. 31, Oct. 4, Jan. 4

2021: Oct. 4, Jan. 4

2020: Jan. 2

2019: July 22

2018: Jan. 22

2017: July 22

It is expected that special student relief for F-1 students from Haiti who are suffering severe economic hardship will also be extended.

Please see the official instructions that will be published in the Federal Register on July 1, 2024, for specific information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.