Temporary Protected Status Extended For El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan

USCIS announced that it is extending the validity of certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) issued to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan until March 9, 2025. Currently, most of these individuals are the beneficiaries of automatic extensions through June 30, 2024.

To implement these new extensions, USCIS is issuing Forms I-797, Notices of Action, to TPS beneficiaries who have pending applications to extend their EADs and to those who are eligible to re-register for TPS.

For Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification purposes, employees may present their Form I-797, along with their TPS-based EAD (EADs with Codes A12 or C19) that expire on one of the 17 expiration dates listed on I-9 Central.

The agency also reminded individuals eligible for TPS from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan who have not re-registered that they must do so by the below dates to maintain their TPS.

El Salvador until March 9, 2025

Honduras until July 5, 2025

Nepal until June 24, 2025

Nicaragua until July 5, 2025

Sudan until April 19, 2025

Haiti until August 3, 2024

A separate announcement regarding the extension of TPS for Haiti beyond August 3, 2024, will be published in the Federal Register on July 1, 2024.

