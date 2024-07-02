Coming Soon: Increased Login Security For E-Verify And SAVE

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that login security will be enhanced for E-Verify and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) later this year when users will begin logging into E-Verify or SAVE using Login.gov. This change "will require users to enter more information than just a password through a process called multi-factor authentication," USCIS said. For example, "along with the password, users may be asked to enter a code sent to their email or phone." USCIS said that enhancing these processes will help prevent unauthorized account access and minimize risk due to human error, misplaced passwords, or lost devices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.