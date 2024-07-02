ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Coming Soon: Increased Login Security For E-Verify And SAVE

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that login security will be enhanced for E-Verify and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE)...
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that login security will be enhanced for E-Verify and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) later this year when users will begin logging into E-Verify or SAVE using Login.gov. This change "will require users to enter more information than just a password through a process called multi-factor authentication," USCIS said. For example, "along with the password, users may be asked to enter a code sent to their email or phone." USCIS said that enhancing these processes will help prevent unauthorized account access and minimize risk due to human error, misplaced passwords, or lost devices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More