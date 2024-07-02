USCIS Extends Certain TPS Work Permits Through March 9, 2025

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on June 20, 2024, that it is extending the work authorization of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries under the designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan through March 9, 2025.

USCIS will issue Form I-797, Notice of Action, to these TPS beneficiaries who are eligible to re-register for TPS or have a pending application to renew their Form I-766, Employment Authorization Document (EAD). The notice further extends the validity of their EAD through March 9, 2025.

USCIS said that employees may show their Form I-797, along with their TPS-based EAD (EAD with an A12 or C19 code), to any U.S. employer as proof of continued work authorization through March 9, 2025.

USCIS provided additional instructions for employers:

After a new employee has completed Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, create a case in E-Verify for this employee. Enter the EAD document number you entered on Form I-9, as well as the automatically extended date of March 9, 2025. You must reverify these employees on Form I-9 before they start work on March 10, 2025.

