USCIS Announces Trial Launch Of E-Verify+

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced the trial launch of E-Verify+, a new service designed to integrate Form I-9 with the E-Verify employment eligibility verification process. The trial launch will include live testing with E-Verify users in order to assess the user experience. USCIS will incorporate their feedback when it releases E-Verify+ for wider use.

Key Features of E-Verify+

Seamless I-9 Completion: Once electronically signed by both the employer and the employee, the I-9 form will be automatically completed and ready for download or archiving.

Integrated Case Management: All E-Verify cases, including E-Verify+ cases, will be able to be managed in one centralized location. Employers will have the option to choose between a standard E-Verify case or an E-Verify+ case.

Direct Employee Contact: Employees will be notified directly if verification issues arise, thereby eliminating the need for employers to issue further action notices and expediting the process.

Employee Self-Input: Employees will be able to input their personal information and documentation directly, which employers will then be able to review and approve.

Portable Verification: Many employees will be able to transfer their verified status to new employers, simplifying employment transitions.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security announced the publication of a new Form I-9 and authorized an optional alternative procedure for the in-person physical examination of documents. This alternative procedure is available exclusively to employers who are participants in good standing with E-Verify. See our earlier Alert.

The predecessor to the E-Verify program was initially introduced in 1997 under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. This web-based system allows employers to electronically verify the employment eligibility of their employees.

