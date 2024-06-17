ARTICLE
17 June 2024

Pennsylvania J-1 Waiver Dates For 2024

PA has updated the website with information for J-1 waivers for the upcoming year. The application window will run from October 1, 2024 through December 13, 2024. The application review will take place starting in January through February and notifications to applicants will be sent out in March.

Prioritization of applications remains the same:

  • Priority 1: Primary care physicians who will provide services at out-patient, ambulatory care sites located in HPSAs or MUA/Ps.
  • Priority 2: Applications for physicians (including specialists) who will be employed at the following practice sites where need for the physician is sufficiently documented:
    • Critical Access Hospitals
    • Small Rural Hospitals
    • Federally Qualified Health Centers (and Look Alikes)
    • Certified Rural Health Clinics
    • Primary care outpatient facilities not located in a HPSA or MUA/P [Flex 10]
  • Priority 3: Applications for specialty physicians located in an MUA/P or HPSA or for a Flex 10 slot will be considered based upon the availability of slots and need as documented in the application.

