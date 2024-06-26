Rebrand For Homeland Security Investigations

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is "rebranding." As part of its rebranding, it has relaunched its website to distance itself from the politics of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE remains the parent agency of HSI.

HSI investigates crimes on a global scale – nationally and internationally – to protect the U.S. public. Its work includes criminal investigations into the illegal movement of people, goods, money, contraband, weapons, and sensitive technology. HSI's wide-ranging investigations include drug and weapons smuggling, illegal technology exports (which can include deemed exports through foreign national employees), intellectual property crime, child exploitation, human trafficking (which can include investigations into repayment agreements that are seen as unreasonable restrictions on foreign nationals), financial fraud, art theft and scams.

HSI developed out of the U.S. Customs Service that was established in 1789. When the Department of Homeland Security was established after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the customs and investigations responsibilities formed the Offices of Investigations, Intelligence, and International Affairs (OIIIA) within ICE. In 2010, OIIIA became known as HSI.

HSI could not be severed from ICE without Congressional action, but rebranding was possible. HSI wants to distance itself from ICE because it believes it is hampered in some of its investigations by the connection. For instance, there are cities that limit involvement with ICE based on sanctuary policies. Also, individuals, particularly foreign nationals, can be hesitant to interact with HSI due its connection with ICE and the raids ICE has conducted. The ICE Acting Director Patrick J. Lechleitner noted in an interview:

We needed to give HSI space to operate and do the criminal investigations, as much as possible unaffected by the political turmoil that's involved with civil immigration.

The newly branded website does not mention ICE in any prominent way and instead features the specific badge of HSI. HSI is seeking new employees, including analytical and administrative support staff in the United States and abroad.

