13 June 2024

OFLC Wage Library Being Deprecated July 1

The Foreign Labor Certification (FLC) Data Center houses the online wage library for prevailing wage determinations.
United States Immigration
Photo of Luna Ma
Authors
The Foreign Labor Certification (FLC) Data Center houses the online wage library for prevailing wage determinations. A centralized database, the FLC Data Center collects and stores data on labor certifications filed by U.S. employers seeking to hire foreign workers under various visa programs. The database is designed to provide transparency and accountability in the foreign labor certification process, a critical step in obtaining a visa for foreign workers. The FLC Data Center is developed and maintained by the state of Utah under contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC).

FLCDataCenter.com is the official source of prevailing wage information for H1B workers. It serves as an online wage library, providing minimum wage details for various positions. The database has been the primary portal for wage searches for an extended period of time.

However, it will be discontinued July 1, 2024.

After July 1, prevailing wage data from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program will continue to be available through the OFLC Wage Search tool.

H1B and other foreign workers should consider familiarizing themselves with the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) Wage Search tool for wage search, which can be accessed via the FLAG website.

