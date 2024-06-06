U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seeks comments on the Arrival/Departure Record (Form I-94) and the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Comments are due by May 30, 2024, using the method described in the notice, which also provides contact information for those seeking additional information.

Details:

CBP notice, 89 Fed. Reg. 34262 (Apr. 30, 2024).

