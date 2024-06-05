USCIS Reports Statistics On Employers And Beneficiaries For FY 2025 H-1B Cap Initial Registration

Following up on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) previous announcement that it had received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries...

Following up on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) previous announcement that it had received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master's cap), USCIS reported several statistics in an email blast:

The agency “selected 114,017 beneficiaries, resulting in 120,603 selected registrations in the initial selection for the FY 2025 H-1B cap.”

During the registration period for the FY 2025 H-1B cap, the agency “saw a significant decrease in the total number of registrations submitted compared to FY 2024, including a decrease in the number of registrations submitted on behalf of beneficiaries with multiple registrations.”

The number of unique beneficiaries this year for FY 2025 (approximately 442,000) was comparable to the number last year for FY 2024 (approximately 446,000). The number of unique employers this year for FY 2025 (approximately 52,700) was also comparable to the number last year for FY 2024 (approximately 52,000), USCIS said.

USCIS has notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions for those beneficiaries.

