5 June 2024

USCIS Clarifies Policy On Location Of H-3 Training

On May 8, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance clarifying when H-3 nonimmigrants may participate in training provided on the property of an academic or vocational institution. USCIS noted that this was a clarification rather than a change in policy.

USCIS explained that generally, H-3 trainees "cannot participate in training provided primarily at or by an academic or vocational institution." The updated policy guidance clarifies that "if other H-3 requirements are met, training that happens to take place on the physical property of an academic or vocational institution may qualify if the training program is primarily created, offered, and sponsored by a government agency or other nonacademic or nonvocational entity."

Details:

