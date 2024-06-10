ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Representatives Send Letter To USCIS Director Expressing Concerns About Work Authorization Process For Asylees And Humanitarian Parolees

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
Sixteen members of Congress sent a letter to Ur Jaddou, Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), with a copy to David Neal...
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sixteen members of Congress sent a letter to Ur Jaddou, Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), with a copy to David Neal, Director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, expressing their concerns with the process for submitting Employment Authorization Document (EAD) applications for asylees and humanitarian parolees.

The letter notes barriers that may prevent EAD-eligible individuals from completing their forms and receiving work authorization. Most notably, the letter says that "the cost of filing a Form I-765 (an application for employment authorization) ranges from $470 to $520 starting April 1, 2024, for parole-based EAD submissions. Although parolees can apply for a fee waiver with Form I-912, there is no option to file it online, despite the fact that Form I-765 can be completed online and a discount is offered for doing so. Additionally, both Form I-765 and Form I-912 are only available in English." Furthermore, the letter states, the EAD application "is a lengthy, multi-step process, which may require assistance from an attorney or translator to complete."

The letter asks several questions, and the signers offer to work with the Biden administration "to resolve agency-level barriers for EAD applicants in order to shorten processing and adjudication times."

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More