SAVE Will Soon Require Users To Review New Tutorial

Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) will soon require users to review a new tutorial that "provides up-to-date guidance to help SAVE users correctly and efficiently use SAVE to verify benefit applicants." The tutorial takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

Effective May 28, 2024, SAVE users must review the new tutorial and certify completion of their review before creating new SAVE cases. SAVE users "are encouraged to review the tutorial now. When the certification is available on May 28, users can complete the certification without delay," U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

Details:

