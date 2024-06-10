ARTICLE
10 June 2024

DHS Issues New 'Western Hemisphere Parole' Class Of Admission

As part of the Biden administration's actions to manage regional migration and facilitate "safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants," the Department of Homeland Security...
As part of the Biden administration's actions to manage regional migration and facilitate "safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a new class of admission (COA), Western Hemisphere Parole (WHP). Individuals with this COA can be paroled into the United States, on a case-by-case basis, for up to three years. Such parolees are not authorized to work incident to their parole, DHS said, and must have an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) if they wish to work. DHS said that Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements can provide an initial verification response of parolees with a COA of WHP. The initial response may also include work authorization information if the parolee has an EAD.

DHS noted that WHP parolees may have more than one valid immigration status or category and may also present valid immigration documents that demonstrate other pending applications or approved statuses or categories.

Cuban and Haitian nationals who are paroled into the United States under the WHP COA may be eligible to receive certain public benefits, DHS said.

