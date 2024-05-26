Global Healers: The Role Of Immigrant Physicians In Healthcare Access (Podcast)

In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Partners Aaron Blumberg and Sarah Peterson (Healthcare Practice Leader) are joined by Mayo Clinic Immigration Counsel Christopher Wendt and Co-Founder and President of Physicians for American Healthcare Access Dr. Ram Alur to discuss how immigration can help address the physician shortage across the US through the recruitment and retention of foreign national physicians.

We also explore the difficulties foreign nationals face in obtaining immigration requirements to work in the US, which is further brought to light by Dr. Ram Alur's personal story and experience as an immigrant physician.

