ARTICLE
26 May 2024

Global Healers: The Role Of Immigrant Physicians In Healthcare Access (Podcast)

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Partners Aaron Blumberg and Sarah Peterson (Healthcare Practice Leader) are joined by Mayo Clinic Immigration Counsel Christopher Wendt...
United States Immigration
Photo of Aaron Blumberg
Photo of Sarah K. Peterson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1469550.jpg

In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Partners Aaron Blumberg and Sarah Peterson (Healthcare Practice Leader) are joined by Mayo Clinic Immigration Counsel Christopher Wendt and Co-Founder and President of Physicians for American Healthcare Access Dr. Ram Alur to discuss how immigration can help address the physician shortage across the US through the recruitment and retention of foreign national physicians.

We also explore the difficulties foreign nationals face in obtaining immigration requirements to work in the US, which is further brought to light by Dr. Ram Alur's personal story and experience as an immigrant physician.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaron Blumberg
Aaron Blumberg
Photo of Sarah K. Peterson
Sarah K. Peterson
ARTICLE
26 May 2024

Global Healers: The Role Of Immigrant Physicians In Healthcare Access (Podcast)

United States Immigration

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More