Updates to Kramer Levin's Immigration Tracker System

Two-Factor Authentication for Tracker

Beginning on Monday, May 20, 2024, Tracker will require "two-factor authentication" in order to access our immigration system. We are implementing this upgrade to further protect our clients' data. Two-factor authentication is a security protocol that requires a user to input two distinct forms of identification (i.e., a username/password and a unique authentication code) in order to access a secure system. When you first log in to Tracker on or after May 20, 2024, you will be prompted to register a device for two-factor authentication by providing a phone number, an email address and a preferred verification method (call, text or email). Please note, you must provide a mobile phone number if you select "text" as your preferred verification method. The system will then send you an authentication code via your preferred verification method. After you insert that code and click "Register," your registration is complete. Once registered, you will trigger a new authentication code (which will be sent via your preferred verification method) each time you log in to Tracker.

If you or your employees have any issues regarding the two-factor authentication process, please feel free to contact us.

New Tracker User Interface

Also beginning on May 20, 2024, we are upgrading Tracker's user interface to a cleaner, more modern design. While this upgrade is intended to improve the user experience, it will not affect any data in the Tracker system, and all of the functions available in the current version of Tracker will still be available in the new user interface. This Tracker upgrade will impact both the client portal and the employee portal.

If you have any questions about navigating the new user interface, please feel free to contact us.

Results of the Fiscal Year 2025 H-1B Lottery

On April 1, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that they received enough electronic H-1B registrations in the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap of 85,000 beneficiaries, including the master's cap. After receiving enough H-1B registrations, USCIS ran this year's H-1B lottery and notified all prospective petitioners of the results.

Overall, USCIS selected 114,017 H-1B registrants out of approximately 442,000 unique beneficiaries — a roughly 26% selection rate.

As detailed in a prior client alert, USCIS took a "beneficiary-centric" approach to the H-1B selection process this year to ensure that each foreign national (beneficiary) would have the same chance of being selected, regardless of how many registrations were submitted on their behalf. We will alert you if any additional selections are made in the future.

