Please join GT Shareholders Kate Kalmykov, Erez Tucner, and Cynthia Marian for the next lunch-and-learn.

The program will discuss:

U.S. Tax Considerations

Key U.S. tax considerations for foreign funds investing or operating in the United States

U.S. trade or business income

Dividends from U.S. corporations

Interest from U.S. holding or portfolio companies or U.S. third-party borrowers

Capital gains from sale of U.S. portfolio companies and FIRPTA

Key relevant U.S. tax updates

YA Global Tax Court decision (Nov. 15, 2023)

Soroban Capital Partners Tax Court decision (Nov. 28, 2023)

U.S. – Chile income tax treaty (Dec. 19, 2023)

U.S. Regulatory Considerations

Key U.S. regulatory considerations for foreign funds investing or operating in the United States

U.S. Securities Laws, including the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "'40 Act") and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the "Advisers Act")

Soliciting and marketing to U.S. investors

Regulatory implications of U.S. offices or personnel

Foreign Private Adviser Exemption

Exempt reporting adviser qualification and obligations

Blue sky filings

U.S. Immigration Considerations

Key U.S. immigration considerations for foreign funds transferring principals and employees to the United States

Developing a U.S. immigration strategy

L-1A multinational manager and executive visa

E-2 Treaty Investor Visa

Location:

The lunch-and-learn program will take place in-person at Greenberg Traurig's NYC office in One Vanderbilt on Wednesday, June 5 at 12 – 2:00 p.m. ET.

