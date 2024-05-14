USCIS Data Shows Dramatic Decrease In H-1B Registrations For FY 2025

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released new data confirming a significant decrease in the number of H-1B registrations submitted for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap. While the number of unique beneficiaries remained comparable to last year's data, the number of eligible registrations substantially dropped—by more than 38 percent—from last year's record highs.

Quick Hits

The number of eligible H-1B registrations dropped dramatically, from 758,994 in FY 2024 to 470,342 in FY 2025.

The number of unique beneficiaries registered in the annual H-1B lottery experienced a modest decrease, from 446,000 in FY 2024 to 442,000 in FY 2025.

The number of unique employers submitting H-1B registrations rose slightly, from 52,000 in FY 2024 to 52,700 in FY 2025.

Fiscal year Number of unique employers Number of unique beneficiaries Number of eligible registrations 2024 Approx. 52,000 Approx. 446,000 758,994 2025 Approx. 52,700 Approx. 442,000 470,342



Ultimately, USCIS selected 114,017 unique beneficiaries, resulting in 120,603 selected H-1B registrations during the initial FY 2025 H-1B Lottery. This represents a selection rate of approximately 25.6 percent.

The USCIS data demonstrates that the agency's increased fraud prevention activities, combined with FY 2025's new "beneficiary-centric H-1B selection process," are having a noticeable impact on reinstating integrity to the annual H-1B lottery.

USCIS notes that the agency remains committed to deterring and preventing fraud and abuse in the H-1B registration process, and it emphasizes that it has continued to undertake substantial steps to investigate, deny, and revoke fraudulently filed H-1B petitions. USCIS specifically states that the agency will continue to deny or revoke fraudulently filed H-1B petitions and will make law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution, as needed.

Next Steps

For selected registrants, the H-1B petition filing period will close on June 30, 2024. USCIS has not yet announced whether there will be additional selection rounds for FY 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.