In an update to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) fee schedule, USCIS updated the Form I-526 fee table to include the EB-5 Integrity Fund Fee, adding an additional $1,000 in filing fees for Forms I-526.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 established the EB-5 Integrity Fund, which is to be financed through the collection of an annual fee paid by and collected from designated regional centers. Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, and in accordance with the Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor filing instructions on the USCIS website, USCIS indicated they would begin collecting a $1,000 Integrity Fund Fee with each new immigrant investor petition filed by a regional center investor for the EB-5 Integrity Fund.

The collection of this fee brings the total government filing fees to $12,160, as the initial general filing fee for Form I-526E was increased to $11,160 as of April 1, 2024.

