ARTICLE
13 May 2024

DHS Provides Work Authorization For Certain Ethiopian And Palestinian Students In F-1 Nonimmigrant Status

K
Klasko
Contributor
Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
The Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency issued notices providing work authorization for certain Ethiopian and Palestinian students in lawful F-1 nonimmigrant status.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency issued notices providing work authorization for certain Ethiopian and Palestinian students in lawful F-1 nonimmigrant status. Covered students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course loads while continuing to maintain their F-1 nonimmigrant status.

For covered Ethiopian students, the notice is effective June 13, 2024, through December 12, 2025. For covered Palestinian students, the notice is effective February 14, 2024, through August 13, 2025. See the Federal Register notices for additional details about eligibility.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
13 May 2024

DHS Provides Work Authorization For Certain Ethiopian And Palestinian Students In F-1 Nonimmigrant Status

United States Immigration
Contributor
Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More