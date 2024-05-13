The Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency issued notices providing work authorization for certain Ethiopian and Palestinian students in lawful F-1 nonimmigrant status. Covered students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course loads while continuing to maintain their F-1 nonimmigrant status.

For covered Ethiopian students, the notice is effective June 13, 2024, through December 12, 2025. For covered Palestinian students, the notice is effective February 14, 2024, through August 13, 2025. See the Federal Register notices for additional details about eligibility.

Details:

Ethiopian notice, 89 Fed. Reg. 26161 (Apr. 15, 2024).

Palestinian notice, 89 Fed. Reg. 26156 (Apr. 15, 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.