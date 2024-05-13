ARTICLE
13 May 2024

USCIS Updates Fee Schedule For Petition For A Nonimmigrant Worker (I-129)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its fee schedule for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker—H-1B and H-1B1 Petitions, to reflect the additional required fees for online filings.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its fee schedule for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker—H-1B and H-1B1 Petitions, to reflect the additional required fees for online filings.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), USCIS made the update in response to an AILA query noting that "the information [previously] listed was unclear and could have been construed as an indication that the additional fees, such as the ACWIA fee, the Fraud Detection Fee and Asylum Program fee, were not required if a Form I-129 was filed online."

Details:

