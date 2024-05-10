U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on April 24, 2024, that it is refunding all of the I-765 employment authorization document (EAD) fees collected from eligible Ukrainian parolees who entered as parolees after February 24, 2022. The action is a result of a class action lawsuit against USCIS.

IMMpact sued USCIS in August 2022 for failing to carry out provisions in the 2022 Ukraine supplemental bill, which mandated that Ukrainian parolees be provided automatic, free employment authorization. As a result of the litigation, IMMpact noted, USCIS changed its policy to recognize automatic work authorization in November 2022 but failed to refund unlawfully collected I-765 EAD fees for applications received before that date. IMMpact filed a second suit in 2023 to recover those funds for tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

USCIS will refund the filing fee Ukrainians paid for their initial EADs if they:

Were paroled under the Uniting for Ukraine process or were paroled between February 24, 2022, and September 30, 2023;

Filed their initial Form I-765 between May 21, 2022, and November 21, 2022, based on their parole; and

Paid a filing fee of $410.

IMMpact is a collaboration of the firms Bless Litigation in Boston, Massachusetts; Joseph & Hall in Denver, Colorado; Kuck Baxter in Atlanta, Georgia; and Siskind Susser in Memphis, Tennessee.

Details:

For further information or updates on the lawsuit, email Greg Siskind at gsiskind@visalaw.com.

