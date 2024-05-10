Three Pryor Cashman partners have been honored by Lawdragon, which included Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell on its 2024 "Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers" list.

Colleen, chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in the Immigration & Nationality Law, inc. Sports category

category Maria, chair of the firm's Global Mobility Practice, was noted for Global Mobility & Immigration

Avi, a member of the Immigration Group, was picked for Immigration & Nationality Law

The 2024 Lawdragon guide honors "the leading lights for individuals and businesses seeking hope, opportunity and better days," who use their exceptional "government knowledge and strategies" to "guide corporations, investors, artists and individuals."

