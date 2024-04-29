Medical examinations and vaccination records properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon after Nov. 1, 2023, can be used indefinitely, USCIS has announced. There is no longer any expiration date.

Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, is used by some foreign nationals, including green card applicants, to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible to the United States on health-related grounds.

USCIS eliminated the expiration date because technological advancements now enable civil surgeons who do the medical examinations to share medical data with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) electronically. In addition, the CDC and USCIS are collaborating to improve reporting of the information collected by civil surgeons to local health departments.

This change is a big improvement for foreign nationals. Before Dec. 9, 2021, USCIS required that medical forms be signed by a civil surgeon no more than 60 days before the individual applied for the relevant immigration benefit. By March 31, 2023, USCIS changed its policy and made these medical forms valid for up to two years. Even with this two-year policy, foreign nationals still had to worry about the timing of immigration applications in relation to the signing of the medical forms and often had to pay for more than one medical examination. With the new policy of indefinite validity, these issues should be eliminated. For those with forms signed on or before Nov. 1, 2023, the two-year validity policy is still in effect.

Acceptance of the Form I-693 is still discretionary. Even a valid form might be rejected if the officer has reason to believe the applicant's medical condition has changed or if the form does not seem to accurately reflect the applicant's current state of health. The officer can request further evidence or an updated medical examination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.