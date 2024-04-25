Please join GT Shareholder Kate Kalmykov and EB5AN for a four-city tour in the following cities:

GT Miami – Thursday, April 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

– Thursday, April 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET GT Los Angeles – Tuesday, April 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

– Tuesday, April 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT GT New York – Thursday, May 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

– Thursday, May 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET GT Atlanta – Tuesday, May 14, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

During each session, attorneys and regional center executives will discuss the status of the EB-5 program nearly two years after the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Panelists will share key insights for EB-5 developers and sponsors looking to structure new projects, immigration and securities concerns related to raising EB-5 capital, strategies for fixing "problem" EB-5 projects, and a framework for foreign nationals considering seeking permanent residency through the EB-5 program. Panelists at each event will also discuss current events and information about the EB-5 program, and each session will feature a Q&A for attendees to interact directly with panelists. Click here for more details on each stop of the tour.

