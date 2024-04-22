U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that any Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that was properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, is valid indefinitely.

Quick Hits

New USCIS policy guidance provides that Forms I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that are properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, do not expire and are valid indefinitely as proof of applicant admissibility on health-related grounds.

Forms I-693 properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon before November 1, 2023, will continue to retain validity for two years from the date of the civil surgeon's signature.

Even if the original Form I-693 is otherwise valid, USCIS officers have the discretion to request additional evidence or a new Form I-693, should they question inaccuracies regarding the applicant's medical condition.

Effective November 1, 2023, as a result of USCIS's collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), civil surgeons are required to share medical data from Forms I-693 directly with the CDC electronically and with local U.S. health departments. In light of these developments with the CDC, USCIS has determined that Forms I-693 signed on or after November 1, 2023, can be used as evidence to show applicant admissibility indefinitely. This updated policy guidance is effective immediately and applies to all Forms I-693 signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023.

Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group will continue to monitor developments and will publish updates on the Immigration blog as additional information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.