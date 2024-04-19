United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) continues to provide support to Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members through a specialized re-parole process that went into effect Feb. 27, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria: To qualify for re-parole, applicants must demonstrate:

That they are a Ukrainian citizen or immediate family member who was paroled into the United States on or after Feb. 11, 2022;

That there are continued urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit for a new period of parole, as well as any additional factors;

That they warrant a favorable exercise of discretion;

That they are physically present in the United States;

That they have complied with the conditions of the initial parole; and

That they clear biographic and biometric background checks.

Re-parole is not available to individuals currently outside the United States. Those outside the United States may consider applying for parole under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, which has its own set of eligibility criteria.

Application Procedure: You may apply for re-parole via a USCIS online account or via paper filing.

Online Application: Utilize the USCIS online account to submit Form I-131, track your case, and communicate with USCIS. The online system offers resources in Ukrainian and Russian to guide applicants through setting up their account.

Paper Application: If filing on paper, remember to indicate "Ukraine RE-PAROLE" clearly on Form I-131 and include all necessary documents and fees. If requesting a fee waiver, paper filing is required.

Documentation and Fees: Applicants must submit:

Form I-94;

A copy of their USCIS-issued Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Include copies of the front and back;

A copy of both sides of their government-issued driver's license or ID; and

A copy of the identity (biographical) page of their passport, with English translation and copies of all admission and parole stamps in their passport for entries into the United States.

Check the USCIS website for the latest fee information, and be prepared to pay the required fee unless you qualify for and request a fee waiver.

Employment Authorization: Applicants can request an EAD using Form I-765. Applicants must wait for re-parole approval before applying for EAD. In certain cases, an updated Form I-94 may serve as temporary proof of employment authorization.

Filing Timing: Apply for re-parole before your initial parole period expires to maintain your authorized stay and work eligibility. It is best to apply no later than 60 days before the last day of your initial parole period.

