U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new provisions regarding EB-5 regional center audits in accordance with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. Each designated regional center will be audited at least once every five years, and audits will review documentation required to be maintained by the regional center and the flow of immigrant investor capital into capital investment projects. Audits aim to enhance the integrity of the EB-5 program by verifying information in regional center applications, annual certifications, and associated investor petitions.

During site visits for audits, if a regional center representative refuses to participate, the visit will be canceled and the audit report will be completed using available data, noting the cancellation at the request of the regional center. Regional centers that refuse consent or obstruct audits may have their designation terminated.

However, there are generally no immediate adverse consequences for EB-5 associated entities or petitioners solely based on a negative audit result, except in cases of deliberate noncompliance or obstruction. The findings may be used to evaluate a regional center's eligibility to remain designated and compliance with applicable requirements.

Starting April 23, 2024, audits will adhere to Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards to ensure uniformity. USCIS launched a new EB-5 Regional Center Audits webpage to provide information on the auditing process.

